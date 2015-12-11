The 3-step beach workout that will keep you fit this summer.

Image: iStock

The seaside isn’t just a place for lazy days. If you’re inclined to swap your bikini for burpees, the beach is the best place to get outside and keep active.

However if you’re envisioning an easy stroll down the sand, we’ve got some bad news for you.

“Working out on the beach is beneficial for a number of reasons. Firstly you are likely to burn more fat working out on sand because it is so much harder plus it is also great for your ankle, knee and hip stability because of the uneven surface,” says personal trainer Blake Worrall-Thompson.

“If you’re running on the beach, expect it to be around three times harder than dry land!”

When it comes to devising a routine, forget the equipment and keep it simple. Use the resources around you such as dunes to add incline to your runs and the sea to swim and, of course, for a much-needed cool down.

Watch: If you’re uncoordinated, The Jungle Body is for you. (Post continues after video.)