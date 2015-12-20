3 simple makeup tricks that'll make you look younger.

Image: supplied

So as we get older, naturally so does our face… boo!

But it’s not as tricky as you think to hide dulling skin and fine lines — and just one simple switch of your eyeliner colour can also help majorly.

Take a look at this vid to see my top three tips to turn back the clock with some strategically-placed makeup. (Post continues after video.)

Primer

L’Oreal Paris Lumi Magique Pure Light Primer ($29.95)

Mecca Cosmetica Lit From Within Primer ($38)

Highlighter Pen

L’Oreal Paris Lumi Magique Touch of Light Highlighter ($27.95)

The other one I use (and prefer, actually) is: YSL Touche Éclat – Radiant Touch ($59)