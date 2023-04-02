People are filming themselves digging earwax out. It's mesmerising and sickening all at once

What is it about the internet and our addiction to watching mesmerisingly disgusting videos? Whether it’s skin extractions, pimple popping, waxing, peeling there’s something for everyone on the world wide web.

Some claim the hypnotic ASMR type content gives them the feeling of intense satisfaction, others find it incredibly soothing and calming and some of us are just sick individuals who like to watching gross stuff.

Beware before proceeding, you’re about to see a lot of said gross stuff.

We have found the new go-to in the world of internet videos that people are watching en masse and it’s bad, it’s really bad.

Apparently we’re now watching people clean out horrifyingly impacted earwax from their ears and the people in this compilation video are leading the charge, taking us on an adventure down their canals through an ear cleaning device with a built-in HD camera.

Set to jaunty music, one product's video immediately shows us a man discovering he has a gooey black atrocity clinging inside his ear that he proceeds to dig out. Ooh yeah… We can feel the relief.

Image: Facebook

The next video shows us a child! A KID! With what can only be described as a sticky boulder wedged inside his ear. The ear cleaner gently takes it out and I guarantee that boy is probably hearing colours now.