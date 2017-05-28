Why your piercings sometimes smell really, really bad.

Don’t worry guys, there’s a scientific reason why your earrings – and your piercings – sometimes smell like an old block of cheese.

The aptly-named ‘ear cheese’ smell is sometimes accompanied by a greyish-coloured gunk – and it’s completely normal.

It's basically a build-up of oil and the dead skin cells that you've shed.

As you know, your body is constantly renewing and replacing skin cells - and because your ears are hard to clean - this can lead to a build-up of the cells, which mix with your natural oils.

While ear cheese is normal, you can take some steps to minimise it.

Make sure you remove your earrings while you shower and thoroughly wash your ear piercings with soap and warm water.

You should also avoid wearing earrings for extended periods of time and regularly clean your earrings.

You can wash your metal jewellery with a bit of warm water and soap, while natural jewellery can be wiped down with a damp cloth.

See ya later, ear cheese.

Have you ever experienced ear cheese?