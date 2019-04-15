Stop everything. Dyson is having a sale and you can snag a vacuum for just $269. 

If owning a Dyson has always seemed like some far off grown-up dream to you, you’re in luck.

For a limited time only, the Dyson V6 Slim Vacuum will be available on Dyson Australia’s eBay store for $299 instead of the usual price of $399.

OH, BUT IT GETS BETTER.

You can get a further 10 per cent off the sale price by using a special code ‘PSLIM10’, making it just $269.10.

Yes – the entrance fee to the very exclusive Dyson cult club will cost you about $100 less than usual for a short time only.

It’s like all of our Christmases, Easters and birthdays have come at once.

Plus now you can finally join in on all the conversations Dyson owners have about owning Dysons instead of having to sit in shame for being the owner of a vacuum with a cord.

(Being an adult is… weird).

Because we’re approaching the age where reading product descriptions of household appliances online brings us more joy than scrolling through Coachella pics, here’s what the nifty gadget offers:

“All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places,” the site reads.

“No cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to.”

“It also has a narrow motorised cleaner head, hygienic bin emptying at the push of a button and it’s balanced for cleaning ‘up top, down below and in between’.

“The machine also comes with a convenient docking station that stores and charges the machine, with the charge time being 3.5 hours for up to 20 minutes of powerful fade-free suction.”

20 minutes of powerful fade-free suction.

Need we say more?

The sale will run between Monday, April 15 to Tuesday, April 30.

God speed.