9 dumb things people say when you tell them you don't want kids.

Some of us choose not to have children—and for good reason. It’s been about 10 years since anyone asked me, “Why don’t you have kids?”

“Just lucky, I guess,” was my response then (it was a kid who asked me), and my friends and colleagues just know it’s a non-issue, like you wouldn’t ask Woody Allen if he’d like to go camping.

The subject has been in my thoughts, though, ever since I realized that I’m about to turn 50, which means that not being a celebrity, my chances of reproducing are now Olsen-twin thin. The realization that my fertility was a closed issue made me feel a bit like I did when they retired the Concorde: It wasn’t likely I’d ever use it, but it was nice to know it was there.

But I didn’t panic. I felt relieved and actually enjoy my friends’ kids more now that the threat of motherhood had passed. I had occasional baby cravings in my 20s and 30s but curbed them like you would a yen for chocolate or cigarettes.

I never wanted kids the way some women do and I decided I wouldn’t have one unless I got really rich, and since I didn’t, I didn’t.

I didn’t want to have this kind of lifestyle

Money plays a part in a lot of women’s decisions. The U.S. birth rate recently dropped by 2 percent, Time magazine says, possibly because women are worried about having kids in this economy; it costs about $221,000 to raise one for 17 years (sadly, though, the story says, the economy is also making some of them skimp on contraception).

So, done. Curtain. And now a moment to stretch my legs before starting the last act.

Wanting kids isn’t just the social norm, it’s said to be a biological imperative, the only supposed “duh” of evolution, so I know my lack of sentiment isn’t especially mainstream. I listen to people rhapsodize about parenthood, that it’s so fulfilling and the greatest job in the world and good for them—the more happiness in the world, the better.

Then I see parents at Target—with one kid screaming in the cart, one screaming in their arms—looking as blissful as a cat in a dryer. And I remember to take my pill.

Maybe because I was raised in the ’70s heyday of feminism, or maybe ambivalence toward breeding is innate (Madelyn Cain’s 2001 book The Childless Revolution: What It Means to be Childless Today, touches on the Mest gene in mice, which seemed to determine their levels of maternal behavior), but I never felt fazed by social pressure in my decision.

This does not look blissful