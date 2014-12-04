couples

There's another Duggar baby on the way.

That was fast.

The eldest child of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, Josh, is about to become a dad again. Josh and his wife Anna have announced they’re expecting their fourth child on Twitter.

“We are so excited to announce…we’re pregnant! #4andCounting #BlessingfromTheLord @joshduggar #19Kids,” Anna wrote on Tuesday night.

Anna and Josh with their children Marcus, MacKynzie and Michael.

The pair already have three children, MacKynzie, 5, and Michael, 3, and Marcus, 18-months.

In a video message shared on the TLC website, Anna reveals her pregnancy hasn’t been easy as she explains, "I am nine weeks pregnant and I'm having a lot of morning sickness, so it is difficult, but it's good because I know that good things are happening.”

Anna and Josh Duggar.

The couple announced the news to the rest of the Duggar family just after Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggars wedding.

It has also been announced that Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard who are expecting their first child will be welcoming a baby boy.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for more pictures of the Duggar family...
The Duggar family
The Duggar family
The Duggar family
Jill Duggar
The Duggar family
Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben
Jessa Duggar and her husband BenJessa Duggar and her husband Ben.
The Duggar family
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar
The Duggar family
Jessica Duggar with her husband Ben Seewald
Josh and Mackenzie Duggar
Praying - Ben Seewald and Jessica Duggar
Mackenzie and Josh Duggar
Jordyn-Grace, Josie and Mackenzie being silly
Duggar family outing
The Duggar family
The Duggar family

Want more? Try these:

The controversial reason the Duggars might be getting axed from TV.

So, Jessa Duggar had sex in the church she was married in.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???