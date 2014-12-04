There's another Duggar baby on the way.

That was fast.

The eldest child of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, Josh, is about to become a dad again. Josh and his wife Anna have announced they’re expecting their fourth child on Twitter.

“We are so excited to announce…we’re pregnant! #4andCounting #BlessingfromTheLord @joshduggar #19Kids,” Anna wrote on Tuesday night.

The pair already have three children, MacKynzie, 5, and Michael, 3, and Marcus, 18-months.

In a video message shared on the TLC website, Anna reveals her pregnancy hasn’t been easy as she explains, "I am nine weeks pregnant and I'm having a lot of morning sickness, so it is difficult, but it's good because I know that good things are happening.”

The couple announced the news to the rest of the Duggar family just after Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggars wedding.

It has also been announced that Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard who are expecting their first child will be welcoming a baby boy.

