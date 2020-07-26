The dry skin diaries: 8 women share their hacks for healthy winter skin.

During winter, it's not only colder weather and darker, drearier mornings we have to contend with.

We also have our skin to worry about.

Winter weather can wreak havoc, sucking moisture from the skin, leaving it dry, dull and flaky - and don't even get us started on chapped lips.

Even when we escape the cold for the warmth of our home or the office, our skin faces yet another challenge - we're looking at you, harsh indoor heating!

Luckily, here at Mamamia, we've become kind-of experts at dealing with winter skin issues. Here, eight women of varying ages and lifestyles, share the skin-saving hacks they swear by.

Lily, 26

"A few months ago I felt like my skin was really drying out and I couldn't figure out why. Since then, I've started to pay more attention to my nightly skincare routine and it's been a life saver for dry winter skin. Every night after a shower I apply serums, followed by a face oil and lock in the goodness with a thick coat of moisturiser. I go to bed looking super shiny but wake up with such nice hydrated and plump skin. I also LOVE Carmex lip balm for keeping my lips soft and always have it on my desk at work."

Lily loves Carmex lip balm for keeping her lips soft. Image: Supplied.

Vickie, 41

"I'm a busy mum of two and a personal trainer. Up until recently, I was training clients outdoors due to the gyms being closed because of coronavirus. Even early in the morning in the dark, I made sure I applied SPF50 to my skin. Another failsafe tip from me is to get eight hours sleep a night - I always wake up looking fresh when I do."

Melody, 29

"I developed a skin condition a couple of years ago (an unwelcome surprise for me) and ever since, my skin gets really dry in winter. I find that I need a more intensive moisturiser otherwise my skin can get dry and itchy.