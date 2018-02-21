It seems everyone is dry body brushing, so we took a look at the benefits.

It seems that everyone is dry body brushing for the wellness benefits all of a sudden, but if you’re anything like me you’re wondering what that means and how to do it.

Ever since a body brush arrived at my desk late last year, I’ve been very intrigued about the proposed claims of firmed skin and reduced visibility of cellulite, claims that it aids in body detoxification and improved digestion and that it can even strengthen the immune system. So, I decided to investigate further.

It turns out there are no recorded scientific studies on the benefits of dry body brushing beyond exfoliation (which is proven) but it also can’t cause any harm when done correctly. So, if you’re into it or keen to get started, let’s look at how.

What does dry body brushing do?

I reached out to natural beauty expert Belinda Hughes to talk me through it.

“The main benefits of dry body brushing are exfoliation and detoxification. Anecdotally, dry body brushing is said to aid in the detoxification of the skin by moving excess lymphatic fluid to our lymph nodes for our body to deal with. This can help the skin to appear more smooth and radiant,” Hughes said.

“The exfoliation is the bristles removing topical dead cells from the skin.”

How do I do dry body brushing?

I asked Hughes if there’s a particular process we should be following for best results.

“The ‘proper’ way to dry body brush is to use long strokes on each limb, working towards the heart. This is to promote skin detoxification,” Hughes said.