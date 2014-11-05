OPINION: 'Sympathy for the Drunk Girls Of The Melbourne Cup? Nope.' - Em.

By EM RUSCIANO

Let me be perfectly clear about something.

If you go to a huge, nationally-televised public event teeming with media, drink 57 breezers in 27-degree heat, take a nap in a garden bed and then end up on an Instagram account called “Drunk Girls of Melbourne Cup“, that is called ‘consequences’.

Not ‘being victimised’.

Let me explain.

Yesterday, some people at took photos of inebriated race goers and then created an Instagram account called: The Drunk girls of Melbourne Cup.

Here are some of the images from that account:

A picture featured on the ‘Drunk Girls of Melbourne Cup’ Instagram. Image via Instagram

This was not a nice thing to do. Funny but not nice. Life, however, is not always nice.

Of course the photos aren’t just of drunk girls; there are men in the photos as well. I suspect “drunk girls” was a more click-worthy title. The account bio reads: “We are celebrating the young fillies and colts that love to party at the Melbourne Cup. Keep up the great work girls and boys!”

Today there has been some public/media outrage over the account, saying that it exploits women blah blah blah men don’t get ridiculed for similar behaviour blah.

Oh, COME ON.

First up I want to say that I don’t feel any sort of kinship or sisterhood towards the woman with filthy feet riding her boyfriend like a pony sans underwear for all to see. I don’t feel like she’s been victimised nor do I feel she needs protecting.

It’s just a seemingly sloshed girl riding her boyfriend like a horse.

I also don’t feel like she has been taken advantage of or exploited. She is not a victim of anything other than her own actions. I feel she should have slowed down on the contents of her esky, considered wearing a foundation garment and perhaps hydrated a little more.

If these photos had have been taken in a private situation and leaked? Different story. I would have felt it was an invasion of her privacy. But this didn’t happen in private. None of the behaviour depicted in the photos on this Instagram account happened in private. They all occurred in full view of tens of thousands of people with camera phones and hundreds of media including camera crews and professional photographers.

If you’ve ever been to the Melbourne Cup then you know how the day usually progresses and inevitably ends.

9am: Well-mannered, well-dressed folk stream into the track. If you’re in the General public area then you may set up a lovely picnic rug and some folding chairs. Perhaps you’ve bought a cheese platter and a sparkling white to sip on.