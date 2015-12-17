Using a doorknob to pull out your kid’s wobbly tooth is so 1990.

These days, parents are embracing modern technology, using drones to do the dirty work for them.

The future is now.

In a nutshell, parents are trying string around their kid's loose tooth, attaching the other end to a drone, and sending it flying to quickly pull the baby tooth.

And because it's 2015, and everything we do must be filmed and plastered on YouTube, there are plenty of videos of the creative technique.

Check one out below (if you dare).

WATCH a dad pull out his daughter's tooth with a drone. Post continues after video...