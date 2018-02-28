1. “It’s just creepy.” Mother and daughter catch drone spying on them sunbathing in their backyard.

An afternoon enjoying the outdoors quickly turned creepy for a New Zealand mother and daughter who realised, too late, a drone had been spying on them sunbaking in their backyard.

Morgaine Halligan, 23, and her mother Melissa Ray in Auckland were wearing bikinis and enjoying the evening sunlight in the privacy of their fenced backyard when Halligan noticed a drone flying above the pair.

"I was changing in a fenced-off backyard; when I finished I looked up and saw a drone," Halligan told New Zealand Herald.

"My mum was in her bikini in our private area also. It hovered above us for another 15 minutes."

It was lucky they noticed the almost-soundless device at all. But, even once they had, their options were limited... How to confront a silent camera, hovering metres above, controlled by an anonymous person potentially blocks away?

"It is just creepy as you don’t know what the purpose may be," Halligan said.

"We are worried now. When I come around to my mum’s house we spend a lot time outside, and now we don’t know if a drone will be there."

Halligan told the New Zealand Herald the drone hovered over the backyard for around 15 minutes, and then spent another 30 minutes "going low into peoples' properties, and creeping down driveways". She said it disappeared a few streets away, where it apparently landed.

"There had recently been break-ins in the area, so neighbours were afraid people were trying to check out houses."

In New Zealand, like Australia, there are legal restrictions around the use of drones to protect people's privacy. One of Halligan's neighbours, who contacted the Civil Aviation Authority, was told people must seek permission before flying drones over residential properties and concerned citizens should call the police.