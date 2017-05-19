Teenager killed as driver ploughs into pedestrians at New York's Times Square.

The car leaned on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

"He's just mowing down people," said Asa Lowe, of Brooklyn, who was standing outside a store when he heard screaming. "He didn't stop. He just kept going."

The crash happened midday on a hot, clear day that brought large crowds of people into the streets to enjoy the good weather. Video posted online showed steam or smoke pouring from the car for a few moments after it stopped moving.

After the car struck a barricade and stopped, the driver climbed out of his vehicle, Lowe said.

"He just started running until people tackled him down," Lowe said. "Citizens just reacted."

New York Times Square car incident 1 dead 23 injured. Suspect Richard Rojas in custody. #nyc pic.twitter.com/gs5dVeLgsS — Jeremiah A. Schultz (@Lazulu_OFFICIAL) May 18, 2017

Rojas had been arrested at least twice previously for driving while intoxicated, once in 2008 and once in 2015, police said.

He was in custody, and it wasn't clear if he had an attorney yet who could comment on his behalf.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism, but the vehicle was checked by the bomb squad and certain city landmarks were getting a beefed-up police presence.

Police said Rojas made a quick U-turn onto 42nd Street and then drove up the footpath for three blocks, passing tourist draws like the Hard Rock Cafe and the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company restaurant and mowing people down before slamming into a pole. He was combative with officers arresting him, authorities said.

Video of New York arrest after probable car attack. At least 20 wounded, 1 dead pic.twitter.com/rgP07IzyMP — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) May 18, 2017

Student Bruno Carvalho said the car approached quickly and passed him on the footpath.

"People just got stunned," he said. "I don't think there was actually time for screaming."

He said he saw about five people who looked gravely injured - "people, really bad, in front of us."

The White House said President Donald Trump was informed of the situation in Times Square and would continue to be briefed as it unfolded.