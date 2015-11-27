Looks like we Aussies have been drinking wine all wrong.

Image: iStock.

Are you a wine drinker? Then chances are you leave your whites in the fridge and your reds in the cupboard, right?

Well, apparently you’re wrong.

A recent study by local wine producers Taylors has found that while 80 per cent of us drink red wine at room temperature, doing so actually affects the taste of the drop.

Taylors’ managing director Mitchell Taylor said we should be taking the Australian climate into consideration when drinking wine.

Think you’re pronouncing Moet correctly? Find out in the video below. (Post continues after video.)

“The warm Australian climate is not so great for storing and drinking wine,” he said.

“It’s an issue that most wine lovers don’t know is having a massive impact on their enjoyment and appreciation of wine.”

Apparently, red wines can lose their flavour in too-warm temperatures, and as the average Australian home is around 22-24 degrees Celcius it’s a particular problem Down Under.

While traditional advice calls for red wine to be served at room temperature, that advice is referring to the average French home, which is up to 10 degrees cooler than here. (Post continues after gallery.)

Hangovers on the big screen

Bridget Jones' Diary

The Hangover.

Bridesmaids

The Mindy Project

Superbad

What Happens In Vegas

Dude Where's My Car.

27 Dresses

Pirates of the Carribean

Anchorman

Wedding Crashers

Charlotte in Sex and the City

But we’ve also been doing our whites a disservice, too – instead of drinking it straight from the fridge, we really should be taking it out of the fridge 30 minutes before serving, as white wine that is too cold will be affected by dulled flavours and higher acidity levels.

So next time you’re planning on opening a bottle, remember this simple rule: put red wines in the fridge 30 minutes before serving, and take whites out of the fridge 30 minutes before drinking.

It’s a game changer…

Are you a wine drinker? Will you follow this new advice?

This article originally appeared on The Motherish. You can read the original article here.