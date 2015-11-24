Are you a wine drinker? Then chances are you leave your whites in the fridge and your reds in the cupboard, right?

Wrong.

A recent study by local wine producers Taylors has found that while 80 per cent of us drink red wine at room temperature, doing so actually affects the taste of the drop.

Taylors’ managing director Mitchell Taylor said we should be taking the Australian climate into consideration when drinking wine.

“The warm Australian climate is not so great for storing and drinking wine,” he said. “It’s an issue that most wine lovers don’t know is having a massive impact on their enjoyment and appreciation of wine.”

