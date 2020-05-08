"I eased off completely." 6 women share how their drinking habits have changed in isolation.

In the very first wave of coronavirus panic, Australian shoppers hoarded toilet paper. Then they stocked their cupboards, filling them with rice, pasta and tinned goods.

It was only when lockdown restrictions grew tighter in mid-March – and many of us asked the question ‘are bottle shops an essential service?’ – that thoughts of stockpiling alcohol crept in.

It’s tempting to drink in times of great stress or to simply pass the time in isolation. But with no definite end date to this period, it’s also important to be mindful of our health and to exercise self-care as much as possible.

While some might be enjoying their nightly glass of wine, others might be considering their options when it comes to drinking more mindfully.

On that topic, we spoke to six Australian women about how their drinking habits have changed in isolation – and how they think they’ll be different going forward.

Clare

“From the beginning of isolation, I knew I needed to be careful with drinking, because I have a bit of an addictive personality. I knew if I got into the habit of drinking every night, it would stick. I decided not to include alcohol in my regular shop, so there just wasn’t any in the house. For the first few weeks, I wasn’t drinking at all.

“I’ve relaxed a little in the last fortnight or so, having a drink once every few nights, but for the most part, I haven’t felt the need to drink in isolation. For me, drinking is a social activity, and I’m not doing a lot of socialising! The most I’ve felt compelled to drink is when I’m doing a Zoom or House Party chat with friends, and other people are drinking. But when it’s just my partner and I, I’ve stayed away from alcohol. It means we can spend our evenings playing games or watching movies, and I feel fresh the next morning. I hope it’s something I stick with after lockdown is over, and reduce my drinking to maybe once a week, when I go to dinner with friends.”