Simone had her drink spiked at a bottomless brunch. Now she struggles to walk.

Simone White was out with friends at a bottomless brunch when she began to feel strange.

The 43-year-old from Bristol, England, put it down to having several drinks in a short period before collapsing and being rushed to hospital.

A week on from the incident and Simone still cannot walk or speak properly.

"I don't want anyone to go through what I have gone through," she said in a Facebook video earlier this week.

"There are really long-term damaging effects to being spiked. I was so complacent. Who on earth would want to spike a 43-year-old?

"There needs to be more awareness of the potential."

Simone has shared a video about her experience, watch it below. Post continues after video.





Simone realised something was wrong when she stepped out of the restaurant for fresh air. She tried to find her eldest son, 18, who was at a nearby bar but collapsed.

"I was very agitated," she said of what she can recall.

"I had no control of my body at all. I was having episodes of consciousness and unconsciousness. When I was conscious I was gurning, throwing things, going rigid and scratching and clawing."

Bypassers found Simone on Facebook and called her partner, George, who took her to emergency.

"I got there in about 15 minutes. I found her in a very aggravated state," George told BBC.