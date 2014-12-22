Drew Barrymore gets refreshingly real about shedding baby weight.

Which is all the more surprising given her Hollywood background.

Although the 39-year-old actress gave birth to daughter Frankie nine months ago, unlike other celebs, Drew Barrymore says she is in no rush to get rid of her baby weight.

(Cheer from new mums everywhere.)

Drew admits she’s been focussing on being a mum and that her career and losing weight have taken a back seat.

“It took nine months to build. It should take nine months to get off. I wanted [pasta dish] fettuccini alfredo. I didn’t want a barbell," she told People magazine.

(More cheers.)

“I was like, 'Don’t talk to me about how fast and fabulous you are or it came off. That was not my experience. I’m having to work my ass off until I even think about getting it off.”

Drew is now working with high profile celebrity trainer, Tracy Anderson, a favourite of Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna.

And like all new mums, it's a bit of a juggling act splitting her time between Frankie and her big sister, two-year-old big Olive.

“It’s a balance of who gets the attention, and it’s a tightrope. But it’s also a wonderful, amazing journey to raise two kids that love each other,” she added.

"The acting has to be less and less because it's too time-consuming. I love it and I don't want to abandon it, but it can't be at the forefront right now," the actress explains, adding she loves her cosmetics line, Flower Beauty, "because it allows (her) to be a great mum."

For more pictures of this great mum, CLICK THROUGH the gallery...

Drew Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore and her daughters, Olive and Frankie.

Sippy cups.

Olive reading.

Drew Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore with Olive.

Drew Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore with Jessica Alba .

Drew Barrymore getting blown away.

Want more? Try these:

Beautiful baby news for Drew Barrymore!

The first pic of Kourtney Kardashian’s little baby boy.