It’s one of the mysteries of modern life.

Throw open the doors to your wardrobe, and despite it being crammed in there, you have absolutely nothing to wear. There might be 20 possible outfits in your wardrobe – but that doesn’t stop you reaching for the same one, over and over.

As Sarah Macdonald and Rebecca Huntley warn – sartorial slackness can be a slippery slope.

“It’s like anything you do. Friendships, cooking, food.You think; ‘If I start to slack off will I literally be putting on a hessian kaftan at 69 and eating baked beans out of a can?'”

On the latest episode of Just Between Us, they spoke to 35+ stylist Annie Sophia from Revive My Style about how you can find a style that works.

"Women go through so many transitions in their life....and how you present yourself can really affect your confidence,” Annie Sophia says.

“Stepping out the door each day and knowing that you feel your best is something that can help you when you go through this transition phase."

So while you can't transition your arse fat into your chest, and you can't transition your tuckshop arms into oblivion, there are other stylish tricks to making the most of your wardrobe.

So what can you do?

Annie Sophia recommends:

1. Use colour wisely.

The old stylist trick for heavy bottom halves? Draw the eye up by wearing a colourful shirt.

Got great legs but a bigger chest? Choose coloured pants and something dark on top.

2. Wear what you want.

"I don't like the word rules" says Annie. "Your clothes should be based on your personality, what suits your body shape and what suits your lifestyle."

Having said that, swimwear in the office is only for the extremely brave or those resigning the next day. If you like something, wear it with pride. And if you don't know what you like, get on pinterest. Post haste. It's full of style pinspiration.

3. Create shape.

Ah. The old 'this should cover everything so I'll just wear a sack' look. Annie says it's something she sees all too often. She says a better option is to understand your body shape and features and dress according to that.

"It's not even about the clothes or how you look, it's about how you feel when you walk out the door. You know that could be a garbage bag if you feel confident.' Annie says.

For more tips on getting the most out of your wardrobe, listen in here. It could be the style inspo you need.

