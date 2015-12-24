Festive Spirit: How to dress for excess eating.

Let’s just admit something right here and now: we will ALL be overeating over the Christmas holidays.

I am so bored of these articles trying to forewarn me against the perils of Christmas day overindulgence. “Freeze your leftovers to avoid picking the next day”, they tell me. “Commit yourself to a One Plate Policy when it comes to your main meal”, preach others.

Well, bugger that.

For 364 days in the year I pretend to enjoy my green smoothies, boiled eggs and rice cakes that taste like newspaper. But NOT CHRISTMAS.

It’s the one day I look forward to eating to such excess that I pass out immediately after in a comatose state of fullness, only to battle severe nausea for the rest of the day whilst propping myself on pillows next to the pool like a groaning dagwood dog.

Are you with me, sisters?

Yes?

Well hang on to your stretchy active wear, because I’ve compiled a list of How To Dress For Excess Eating.

OUR TOP 5 ITEMS FOR FESTIVE EATING

ITEM #1: The Drawstring Pants

These pants will take you on the journey from normal stomach size at 10am to bloated third trimester bulge at 7pm. Pretty in peach, you will manage to look respectable the whole day – just pair with a simple singlet and a jazzy sandal, and you’re set to tackle the dessert table.

SUSSANS ‘LUXE TIE WAIST PANT’ – $99.95

Shop here.

Item #2: The Maxi Dress

This one is a no brainer, people: it’s loose around the belly. It’s pleated for easy expansion. It’s dark to hide the stains. And you know what? It’s rather stylish, too – even Mum will approve.

ASOS ‘VILA’ PLEATED MAXI DRESS – $138.00