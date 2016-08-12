Unless you grew up like a character on Gossip Girl or The OC, you probably don’t have an innate sense of what to wear to different events. And if you’re anything like me, that themed wedding invitation that you’ve just received in the mail is already filling you with dread.

Yep, dress codes are bloody confusing and despite what my mum says, sometimes a ‘nice pair of slacks’ just won’t cut it.

With our sense of style becoming more casual and the influx of fast fashion, most of the time we don’t have to adhere to strict dress codes (THANK. GOD. FOR. THAT) and when there is a dress code there’s often a whole lot of confusion about what that actually means.

We’ve all turned up to a wedding in an amazing outfit, that we’ve spent months planning and paying for, only to see Aunty Deb in her jeans and the groomsmen wearing board shorts and thongs.

But sometimes you’re invited to an event where you know you need to dress to impress, and that can strike fear into our Converse and jeans wearing hearts.

So to help you out, here’s a breakdown of the most common dress codes and what they actually mean:

White tie

Blair Waldorf would be in her element at this kind of event. Meanwhile, I would be hiding in the corner, readjusting my boobs in that strapless bra I forced myself into.

Basically, at a white tie event, women should wear a floor length formal gown and fancy, fancy up-do hair. And maybe some gloves and a tiara. And men should wear a suit with a waistcoat and white bow tie.

Please never invite me to one of these.

Black tie

Think the cocktail party on The Bachelor.

Yep, even though they call it a cocktail party, our bachelor hopefuls usually don their black tie attire to vie for a rose.

So what should you wear to a black tie event? Your floor-length formal gown, your chandelier earrings and your best resting bitch face, of course. Men (cough, Bachelors) would wear a suit with a black bow tie.