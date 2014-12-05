Brilliant: A 5-year-old illustrates all your favourite 80s songs.

Five-year-old Sam is obsessed with drawing. The coloured pencils, the crisp white sheets of paper, the freedom of expression…all of it.

His mother Lori is obsessed with the 80s. Can’t get enough of them. The movies, fashion, TV, giant hair. All. Of. It.

Her favourite song ever? “Whip it” by Devo. Umm…because of course it is, that it a really great song.

Obviously, the mother and son love listening to 80s music together and one day after a particularly rousing car sing-a-long to “Hold Me Now” by The Thompson Twins, Sam started drawing what he heard.

This is what he came up with:

“Hold me now…warm my heart”

And so, “Drawn to the 80s” was born. An equal parts cute/hilarious/nostalgic blog where the hits of the 80s are re-imagined by a little boy born nearly two decades later.

Here is Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”:

Can’t. Fault.

Check out more of the images here:

"Always Something There To Remind Me" Naked Eyes, 1983

"Careless Whisper" Wham! 1984

"Cold Hearted" Paula Abdul, 1989

"Crazy for You" Madonna, 1985

"Danger Zone" Kenny Loggins, 1986

"Der Kommissar" Falco, 1981

"Freeze Frame" J. Geils Band, 1981

"Goodbye to You" Scandal, 1982

"Here Comes the Rain Again" Eurythmics, 1984

"Hip to Be Square" Huey Lewis and the News, 1986

"I want To Know What Love Is" Foreigner, 1984

"Jeopardy" The Greg Kihn Band, 1983

"Kiss" Prince, 1986

"Lips like Sugar" Echo & the Bunnymen, 1987

"Listen To Your Heart" Roxette, 1988

"Lost In Your Eyes" Debbie Gibson, 1988

"Never Say Goodbye" Bon Jovi, 1987

"Peek-a-Boo" Siouxsie and the Banshees, 1988

"Red Skies" The Fix, 1982

"Saved by Zero" The Fixx, 1983

"Say Say Say" Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson, 1983

"Take Me Home Tonight" Eddie Money, 1986

"The Flame" Cheap Trick, 1988

"The Love Cats" The Cure, 1983

"The Stroke" Billy Squier, 1981

"Thriller" Michael Jackson, 1982

"Walk This Way" Run-D.M.C, 1986

"You Keep Me Hanging On" Kim Wilde, 1986

"Push It" Salt-n-Pepa, 1987

This one’s for you Lori.