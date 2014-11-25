Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Dumped baby allowed to be named by mother

The newborn baby dumped by his mother in a drain near the M7 at Quakers Hill has been named by his mother.

News Limited reports that the woman, of Pacific Island decent has been allowed to name the baby that she left in a drain for five days.

The name is reported to be biblical one.

The Daily Telegraph reports “for legal reasons we can’t mention the name, but it is associated with one of the most infamous child death cases in Australian history.“

The baby was in a stable condition last night at the Children’s Hospital at Westmead despite bleeding on his brain.

In Blacktown Local Court the woman was charged with attempted murder. It is alleged she gave birth after 30-hour labour last week on Monday and went straight to the drain from Blacktown Hospital where she dumped the newborn.

The woman lives with her aunt, uncle and cousins in Sydney’s west.

Her immediate family live in Samoa.

The Daily Telegraph report that the mother hid her pregnancy from both her family and the father of her child after they broke up earlier this year.



For more, see this post.

2. US Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel resigns

US Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has stepped down from his job after less than two years in the office.

NBC News reports the White House had “lost confidence” in Hagel to carry out his role at the Pentagon amid criticisms of Obama’s national security team and the threat posed by IS.

Mr Hagel said he was “immensely proud” of what he and his colleagues had accomplished while he was US Defence Secretary.

3. ABC cuts

Independent Senator Nick Xenophon has called for a Senate inquiry after Mark Scott the Managing Director of the ABC announced up to 400 redundancies at the organization.

After the announcement of cuts to areas such the ABC television production in Adelaide and the closure of five regional sites. Mr Xenophon said “There’s no question that the government’s cuts to the ABC are a broken promise and the government stands condemned for that But Mark Scott needs to understand that, while he can’t control by how much the ABC is cut, he can control where it bleeds.”

The Australian reports that the Opposition Leader, Bill Shorten was asked on radio whether he would make an immediate promise to restore the cuts if he won the next election.

But he declined to do so.

[raw]

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[/raw]



4. US Police shoot 12-year old boy carrying a toy gun

A 12-year-old boy has been shot dead in the US city of Cleveland after police mistook his toy gun for a real weapon. Tamir Rice was in a playground when officers opened fire reports The New York Times.