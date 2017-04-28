Dr Pimple Popper removes a 'garlic bulb' from a man's back.

NO.

No.

It’s a ‘garlic bulb’ and we don’t even understand what that is but it sounds disgusting and personally my mouth is watering in a really bizarre way.

Dr Pimple Popper, otherwise known as Dr Sandra Lee, otherwise known as the woman with the best job in the whole entire world, has taken her vocation to new heights.

It's a man. With a cyst. And she's braced that cyst with a scalpel.

You can watch the full video here.

"Oh, but I've seen heaps of videos of cysts on the Internet," I hear you say, dismissively. "How could this one be any different?"

NO. YOU HAVEN'T SEEN ANY LIKE THIS AND YOU NEED TO TRUST ME.

The anonymous patient has an epidermoid cyst, comprised of wet skin cells, which is said to be accompanied by a strong and offensive smell.

Cool.

The sac sits on the man's spinal cord, towards the top of his back.