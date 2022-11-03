'My baby was born with Down Syndrome. Doctors only focused on her potential limitations.'

The next day, as Ingerlise and her husband Daniel continued to bask in that new baby glow, they were called into the doctor’s office for what they assumed was a routine chat.

"We were still in heaven as we waltzed into the room that morning but immediately sensed a weird vibe as the energy shifted around us. The doctor told us that Maia had Down syndrome, and the nurse began to cry. I think when you are given unexpected news like that you don’t really know what to do and it was as if my brain just shut down.

"I was influenced by the sombre mood around me and because I didn’t really know what to do, I also began to cry. I wanted to get out of that room and back to celebrating the life of my beautiful new baby."

Reflecting on the birth seven years later, Ingerlise says that it is an outdated way to talk about someone’s new baby.

"Imagine if after you have given birth, you are taken into a gloomy room where doctors tell you all the devastating things that happen in the course of a human life?

"But when you have a child with a disability, this is exactly what takes place. You get given long detailed lists of all the terrible potential outcomes - like a map to a languishing future but it’s not a real map.

"It was such a strange and unfair beginning to my beautiful Maia’s rich and meaningful future life."

A few days after the birth, while still in hospital in her native Norway, Ingerlise was given a red suitcase filled with letters, gifts, and books from parents and family members who had lived experience with Down syndrome.