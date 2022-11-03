'My baby was born with Down Syndrome. Doctors only focused on her potential limitations.'

First time mum and coaching psychologist Ingerlise Svaleng was excited to meet her new baby after an uneventful pregnancy.
"I went into labour six weeks early and had all these unopened pregnancy books I planned to read on maternity leave," Ingerlise laughs.
"Fortunately, I had a great birth, and my first thought as I felt the weight of my new baby girl on my chest was that it was the happiest moment of my life! She screamed, she latched on to breastfeed, and got a perfect 10/10 on the newborn APGAR score. It was joyous."
