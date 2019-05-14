A violent husband, four marriages and 14 dogs: The dark days of Doris Day we didn't see.

Warning: This post deals with domestic violence and could be triggering for some readers.

The world is mourning Hollywood legend Doris Day, who passed away after a serious case of pneumonia, aged 97.

The actor died early on Monday at her home in Carmel Valley, California, surrounded by close friends, the Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed.

The honey-voiced singer and actor, whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and 1960s, was among the most popular screen actresses in history.

Off screen, Day was a passionate animal rights advocate. She was married four times, divorced three and had one son, Terry Melcher who died in 2004.

In March of 1941, Day wed trombonist Al Jorden. She was just starting her career, and a year earlier had signed on to perform with Barney Rapp’s band which regularly performed in her home of Cincinnati.

At first, a 16-year-old Day was not interested in Jorden, seven years her senior. He asked her out and she turned him down - describing him to her mother as a "creep".

But Jorden was persistent and eventually Day agreed to go on a date with him. She fell for him, and in 1941 they said "I do".

In her 1973 autobiography, Day wrote about the moment she realised the man she married was abusive.

Just two days after the wedding, Jorden grew furious after he saw her giving a bandmate a kiss on the cheek to thank them for a wedding present. It was then that he struck her for the first time.

The abuse continued - even after Day discovered she was pregnant. Jorden wanted her to get an abortion, but Day refused and he beat her in an attempt to induce a miscarriage.

On February 8, 1942, Day gave birth to their son Terry.

Day kicked her abusive husband out of their home in 1943 and filed for divorce. Jorden took his own life in 1967.

As Day's career began to take off, she married George Weidler, a saxophonist and brother of child actress Virginia Weidler, but they divorced three years later.