Don't you wish you had a grandma like this?

A video dubbed the ‘Grandma Drummer’ has received 1.5 million hits on YouTube.

Except she’s not actually a grandma.

63-year-old Mary Hvizda regularly visits the Coalition Drum Shop in La Crosse, Wisconsin in the US. Store manager Dustin Hackworth said her specialty is performing as Garth from the movie Wayne’s World.

The ‘Grandma Drummer’ used to be a member of The Shontells, La Crosse’s first all-girl rock group.

Of her new nickname, Hvizda said, “I can’t get used to being called Grandma. I’ve never had children of my own and I never got married, but I am 63 and that is certainly grandma’s age.”

You just have to see it for yourself. Take it away Mary!