Don't you dare shame my daughter

On Sunday morning – Father’s Day in America — writer Mark Frauenfelder got a text from his daughter. She told him and her mum that while waiting in line at a security checkpoint in Los Angeles airport, a TSA agent shamed her for what she was wearing. After noting the age on her ID, the male agent looked Frauenfelder’s daughter up and down, and – with a glare – told her “You’re only 15. Cover yourself!” Shaken and furious, she texted the details – and a photo of her outfit – to her father.
As Frauenfelder wrote on Boing-Boing, “it doesn’t matter what she was wearing.” Pushing back against the stereotype of the purity-obsessed father of an adolescent girl, Frauenfelder was concerned not with his daughter’s appearance, but with her emotional well-being and her right to dress as she wants. He and his wife met with TSA officials at LAX, and saw to it that the agency has opened an investigation. His brief account, along with this Yahoo article, have taken his daughter’s story viral.