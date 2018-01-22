Forget Dawson's Creek, this is the best TV show James Van Der Beek ever starred in.

It’s been 20 years since we were first introduced to James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery.

He was the mushy, sensitive, melodramatic film geek of every nerdy teenage girl’s dream.

After five seasons, Dawson’s Creek ended and everyone was sure Van Der Beek would disappear into the teen heartthrob abyss like many before him (*cough* Jason Priestly *cough*).

Except… he didn’t.

He quietly went on to star in some of the best TV shows of the last decade.

And, quite frankly, the Beek might just be one of the most underrated actors of our time.

After Dawson’s Creek he starred in the TV series Mercy, alongside Orange Is The New Black’s Taylor Schilling.

He then landed the role he was destined for – playing himself in the ABC’s sitcom, Don’t Trust the B**** in Apartment 23.

It’s… it’s… just perfect.

Don’t Trust the B (short for bitch) is a sitcom about June (Dreama Walker), a woman who finally lands her dream job and moves to the big city, only to find out that her job doesn’t exist and her fiancé has just dumped her.

June is forced to move in with Chloe (Krysten Ritter), a self-absorbed party girl who is the aforementioned ‘B’ in apartment 23.

Chloe is… horrible. She’s self-absorbed, vain, and she uses everyone around her to support her lavish lifestyle. She also happens to be best friends with James Van Der Beek.

Chloe and June are an unlikely pairing, a modern day odd couple, but that’s what makes them sitcom gold.

June is uptight and particular, while Chloe is just awful. And the ever-brewing tensions between them make for some thighslappingly hilarious moments.

Over the two seasons of the show, the women form an unlikely friendship and help each other work through their own emotional baggage and, well, sh**ty behaviour.

And James Van Der Beek is just there… being James Van Der Beek.

He plays himself, as he is now, as a 30-something working actor who’s auditioning for roles and constantly being reminded of his breakout role from almost 20 years ago.

It’s probably some of the best irreverent, self-depreciating comedy you’ll ever see. And it’s James Van Der Beek at his best.

Don’t Trust the B is hilarious, it’s unexpected, and it’ll make you wish there was more of it.

The whole two seasons are streaming on Netflix now.

