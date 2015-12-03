Do you know if you’re finished having babies? Or are you agonising over that difficult decision to give it one more shot?

It could be because I have three kids already but for some reason, people don’t ask me if I am going to have any more children. I think I have the “totally spent and done” symbol branded on my forehead.

(Surely when they look at my three perfect angels, they know I couldn’t improve on perfection… right?)

I am one of the lucky ones. I just know. For people like me, the signs are obvious. The shop is shut. Closed. The shutters are up.

We are gazing at that tween section in the department store wondering what the gear is like, not wistfully caressing the Bonds all in ones.

We are secretly lurking in the school aged kids sections of the parenting forums, not even knowing where the “expecting in... ” section is.

We just know.

Here's how:

1. I didn’t feel any explosion of the ovaries at the recent pictures of Princess Charlotte.

To be honest I was more interested in whether they made that soft pink cashmere cardigan in a larger size. Did you see it? Can you imagine it with a great pair of dove-grey jeans?

2. I don’t even know what the newest prams are.