Some mums just want nappies for their babies this Mother's Day.

For the next two weeks, leftover unused disposable nappies that would have been destined for landfill can be donated to charity.

The Nappy Collective is heading a drive across 50 Australian cities in the hope of collecting hundreds of thousands of nappies.

Organisers say the nappies will go to mothers fleeing family violence, asylum seekers, refugees and families struggling with homelessness, mental illness, drug abuse, and extreme financial hardship.

A clever group of mums started the campaign in 2013 after finding themselves with leftover nappies their toddlers had outgrown.

Their first pick-up racked up 1500 nappies and the group has since collected 1.75 million nappies.

Founder Sandra Jacobs told Mamamia the group was interested raising awareness of domestic violence while helping in a tangible way.

"It’s amazing how many people have spare nappies lying around," she said.

The unused nappies have assisted tens of thousands of babies with the help of volunteers and local businesses that take part.