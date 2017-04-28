Donald Trump's 'happy birthday' tweet for Melania really didn't go as planned.

Donald Trump was just trying to wish his wife, Melania, a happy birthday the best way he knew how: by getting a White House intern to make a graphic, log on to his Twitter account and share the message with his 28.4 million followers.

Easy, right?

Unfortunately for President Trump, his April 26 tweet didn’t quite go as planned.

Notice anything unusual?

No? What about if we zoom in a little…

It turns out, the United States flag - you know, the flag of the country he is currently the leader of - pictured on the tweet is missing quite a few stars.