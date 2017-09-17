We can't look away from Donald Trump's latest awkward moment with his wife.

How do you shower your significant other with love and affection?

A nice note? A kiss on the cheek? A hug of some kind? Maybe a handshake?

No?

Ahhh. You clearly haven’t the social skills of the Trumps, who, it would seem, love engaging in the odd handshake when saying a quick hello, how are you, in public.

Because what else are marriages made for, if not the interlocking of hands and a good shake of them to boot?

The US First Lady introduces her husband on stage at an event at Joint Base Andrews. He thanks her with a handshake. pic.twitter.com/fPQNoMpnWa — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) September 15, 2017

As the First Lady introduced her husband at a US Air Force event on Friday, he entered the stage, bounded up to his wife, stuck out his hand and have her a great, big, romantic, Donald Trump handshake.

And Twitter, like only Twitter can, can’t get enough.

Aah true love on display here. Nothing like a strong hand shake with your wife. — JeffGWillResist (@sbbytor) September 15, 2017

This is good, but when she slapped his hand away was better. Note: she doesn't reach up to kiss/hug HIM, either…https://t.co/3KGlXT26a8 — Laurie Payne (@ljpne) September 16, 2017

Nothing says I love you my wife like a firm handshake and false pleasantries. Guess he won't have an Al Gore moment.#TheResistance https://t.co/kZwvmWMXOD — Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 16, 2017

Because the only thing better than watching a long-term married couple shake each other’s hand in public, is bearing witness to one subtly but definitively pushing the other off stage.

Just beautiful.

