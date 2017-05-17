Did Donald Trump steal a speech from Legally Blonde's Elle Woods?

So, it appears Donald Trump may have taken a leaf out of his wife’s guide to speech-giving and lifted a recent address straight from the script of a Hollywood film.

The President was tasked with delivering a speech to graduates at Liberty University in Virginia over the weekend and the team at The Tonight Show couldn’t help noticing a few of the phrases he used sounded a tad familiar.

Observe:

Tonight: Trump plagiarized his commencement speech from Elle Woods in Legally Blonde pic.twitter.com/EScE4B02F8 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) May 16, 2017

While we wouldn’t put it past Trump to steal a speech from a fictional ex-sorority girl with a brilliant legal mind, we have to commend Fallon and co. for this brilliant piece of editing.

You can watch the actual speech in full here, but we recommend just revisiting the Elle Woods original if you’re in need of some mid-week inspiration. It’s much better.

On our very first day at Harvard, a very wise Professor quoted Aristotle: “The law is reason free from passion.” Well, no offense to Aristotle, but in my three years at Harvard, I have come to find that passion is a key ingredient to the study and practice of law — and of life. It is with passion, courage of conviction, and strong sense of self that we take our next steps into the world, remembering that first impressions are not always correct. You must always have faith in people. And most importantly, you must always have faith in yourself.

If only Elle Woods were President.