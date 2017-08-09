Last week it was the Apprentice. This week Trump thinks he's in Game Of Thrones.

Since his election in late 2016, there’s been a sneaking suspicion that US President Donald Trump a little bit thinks he’s in a TV show.

Which is fine. Except that it’s not. At all.

But on Tuesday, the presidency started to look a little less like an unnecessary and very high stakes season of The Apprentice, and more like the most recent episode of Game of Thrones.

During a briefing from his New Jersey golf course on Tuesday, the president warned,“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States”.

Never mind that the briefing was supposed to be about the problem of opioid addiction in the US. Never mind that Trump is now inexplicably running the country from his golf course.

Never mind that. Because it was his next sentence that made it clear that the president is now literally taking foreign policy advice from Daenerys Targaryen.

“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” he said.

"[Kim Jong Un] has been very threatening beyond a normal state. They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before."

Oh honey, no. That's not... that's not a strategic political threat. That's... that's just a recap of what happened on Game of Thrones.