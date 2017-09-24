Oh. Donald Trump completely forgot Melania existed during a speech last week.

In a visit to Florida to survey the damage left by Hurricane Irma last week, US President Donald Trump offered his apologies for his wife’s absence.

“I just want to thank everybody, the first responders, on behalf of myself, our Vice President…Melania really wanted to be with us,” he told the crowd.

The only problem? Melania Trump was standing right next to him throughout the nine minute speech.

I mean, fair enough, they've only been married 12 years.

Melania appeared not to immediately react to the gaffe, before looking to the side a few seconds later.