There was one big loser at the Emmy Awards, and it truly made us smile.

It was television’s night of glorious nights, but despite the many wins for a number of major celebrities and TV series, there was one big loser to come away from the 2017 Emmy Awards and that was President Donald J Trump.

From mocking him through song and dance to appearances from former employers, the 45th President of the United States was not there in presence, but the rancid waft of his orange comb-over sure was thick in the star-studded air.

Poking fun at the nine Emmy nominations Trump’s reality television show, The Apprentice has amassed over the years but never once won, comedian and famed Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin began his acceptance speech by saying, “I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr President here is your Emmy.”

The 59-year-old continued, claiming that impersonating Trump last year for Saturday Night Live had served as "birth control" for he and wife Hilaria, who share three young children.

Ouch.

The roast of the evening continued when screen icons Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda took to the stage and declared that they had spent their careers fighting off "sexist, egotist, lying hypocritical bigots" and that they still were today - a claim met with whooping cheers from the audience.

Rapper and comedian Donald Glover also paid tribute to The Don during his Best Comedy Actor award speech, saying, "I want to thank Trump for making black people No. 1 on the most-oppressed list. He’s probably the reason I’m up here.”

Glover won two Emmy Awards for his FX comedy series Atlanta, which he starred in and co-wrote with his brother, Stephen Glover.

But perhaps the most scathing and cutthroat dig at the reality television host and real estate mogul turned national leader came from Emmys host and late-night comedian Stephen Colbert who told the crowd, "He was nominated multiple times for Celebrity Apprentice but he never won. Why didn't you give him an Emmy? If he had won an Emmy he probably wouldn't have run for President. So in a way, this is all your fault."