Donald Trump speaks to world leaders at UN lunch. Praises country that doesn't even exist.

Another day, another covfefe-level blunder from Donald Trump.

It seems the US President has a new dream holiday destination in Africa. There’s just one teeny, tiny problem: the place doesn’t actually exist.

At a UN lunch this week, Trump thanked the leaders of African countries like Ethiopia, Ghana and “Nambia”.

In another tweet shared by Buzzfeed reporter David Mack, Trump can be heard telling the room that “Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient”.

Which would be super great news… if Nambia were a real place.

Of course, as was made clear in the official White House transcript of the speech, Trump was attempting to reference Namibia, a country in the continent's southwest which borders Zambia, Angola, Botswana and South Africa.