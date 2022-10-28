'For six years, me and my husband had separate rooms. Then he wrote me a letter.'

Before this, I would not call myself a feminist. While I still believed women were good, I had been told daily that women are bad, evil, on a jealous mission to destroy men. I was shamed for being a woman. When I became pregnant, I was told to enjoy the kind treatment for nine months as it would not last. I thought this was a joke, but once I gave birth, it all began to unravel. He had what he wanted and would do everything possible to rob me of motherhood, my self-esteem and dignity.

You see, according to this man I shared my life with, the patriarchy was the reason for everything good in the world. And so-called attempts to dismember the patriarchy, would result in global doom and destruction of the entire human race.

I often wonder what sort of father he would be if he had girls. It was ironic. He had boys, but wished for girls. He continues to fear for our son’s lives, believes they are doomed to a life of oppression and horror, and has little hope they will amount to anything much. He believes white males are the most oppressed in the world and our boys have no chance of survival.

I stayed. I didn’t leave within those seven days and nothing happened. I was not forcibly removed. However, the situation did escalate. His behaviour intensified and the justice system could not keep up. The police took out an AVO to protect the children and I after two physical incidents, but there was insufficient evidence to remove him from the home. The domestic violence advocacy service worked with the police to strengthen the protection, but a mastermind manipulator, with a high IQ and decades spent coercing women, is hard to outrun.

So I fled. I did what they do in the movies. I did what I had only ever seen in the movies, took those two beautiful boys and moved to a refuge. Bags hidden at the neighbours' house. Police on standby. And me, walking with two children and what would be our only future possessions, up the street to hail a cab. Only when I got moving would the address be released to me and I would truly be on my way to start a new life. Those bags, few toys and the children’s two bikes strapped to my back were heavy, but I felt a lightness as I weaved the pram through the tiny streets to get a cab.