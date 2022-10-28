'For six years, me and my husband had separate rooms. Then he wrote me a letter.'

This post discusses domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.
I am living a movie.
Each day there is a new set with new players and while for some part, I have taken centre stage; I am merely a supporting act in a show that’s so terrifying and unpredictable, no one quite knows how or when it will end.
I have lost my home, marriage, $104,000 in legal fees and counting, almost $1million in reckless financial decisions by my ex-husband and many more months to go. But my two beautiful boys are healthy and safe in my care, and I could not wish for anything more than that.
Watch: Coercive control is a deliberate pattern of abuse. Story continues after video.
In the last year of our six-year relationship, my ex-husband and I had our own rooms. One evening, after putting my 18-month-old to sleep beside me, my then husband entered the room. In his hand an iPad with a letter he would recite to me without eye contact or any further conversation.