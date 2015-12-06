What it's like on the front line of Australia's domestic violence crisis.

What’s it like to work on the front line of Australia’s domestic violence crisis?

Senior Constable Melissa Reilly writes for Mamamia about her experiences:

I don’t think many people understand exactly what it is that I do when I say I’m a police officer.

I am one of three Domestic Violence Liaison Officers (DVLO’s) at the Leichhardt Local Area Command, based at Glebe Police Station in Sydney’s inner-west.

The DVLO role is the link between police who attend and then investigate incidents of domestic violence and the support for victims at court. I also have to liaise with the alleged offenders and their legal representatives at court.

It is the DVLO’s job to monitor, review and provide advice to the responding police on domestic and family violence incidents in the Local Area Command. When the police have attended a domestic violence incident, the DVLO will review their actions to ensure that the appropriate action was taken.

The DVLO also has to monitor domestic violence crime trends and legal action rates for domestic and family violence incidents within the Local Area Command, including identifying repeat victims and repeat or high risk offenders.

Each week the DVLO attends the court for the mention day for all the domestic violence related charges and Apprehended Violence Orders for our area, working closely with the police prosecutor and providing information and support to victims. We also communicate with the defendant or their representative with the aim of obtaining workable consent orders when required.

I do the role full-time, and the others in the office work part time. Leichhardt Local Area Command has a constant flow of domestic violence, without being the busiest LAC in the state. I believe that the volume of work would likely surprise many people. It is a good shift if there is less than six domestic incidents.

I joined the police in 2007 and one of the very first urgent jobs I attended was a domestic involving a knife. I think I’d been out of the academy for a week or so. It was a sobering and confronting experience because for the first time, despite my training, I experienced the high level of violence that is a regular occurrence in some people’s lives.

I remember speaking to a sergeant I knew as I was applying to join the police and I actually told him at that time that I wanted to be a DVLO. But I didn’t actively seek it after I joined. In 2012 I was put in the role by the crime manager and it may seem macabre to some, but I enjoy it.

