Domestic violence services desperate for funding.

Trigger warning: This post deals with domestic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

By EMMA YOUNGER

Domestic violence services are desperate for more funding, and both Labor and the Coalition could do more to tackle the problem in Victoria, service providers say.

A coalition of service providers joined ranks under the banner “No More Deaths” and released a scorecard on the policies of the major parties ahead of next week’s Victorian election. The campaign praised both for making a greater commitment to minimising family violence but also found a need for greater spending and leadership to protect women and children.

The scorecard found Labor had not pledged enough immediate funding for services and questioned how the Coalition would spend the $150 million it promised to deal with domestic violence.

Rodney Vlais, a spokesman for No To Violence, which is part of the campaign, said a lot of progress had been made on the issue but greater commitments were needed.

“The ALP’s announcement regarding the royal commission will enable a very strong planning process and commitments that will bind the next and future governments,” he said.

“However, the ALP’s immediate policy and funding announcements are very disappointing given how much services are screaming out for more funding now to be able to meet demand.”

Labor pledged $23 million to immediately address the issue before a promised royal commission into family violence in 2015. Meanwhile, the Coalition pledged $150 million in a raft of measures to tackle the issue.