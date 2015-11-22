Domestic violence is a workplace issue.

Workplaces need to do more to support victims of domestic and family violence.

That’s the message coming from some of the most prominent business leaders in Australia.

The Male Champions of Change, a group of business leaders including Qantas’ Alan Joyce, Treasury Secretary Martin Parkinson and former chief of Army Lieutenant General David Morrison, AO, recently released a report that called on Australian business to step up.

The report asks businesses to change their culture to help staff struggling with domestic and family violence.

That could mean talking about the impact of domestic violence, creating a workplace culture where people feel comfortable coming forward about problems at home, and providing leave for staff who are affected by violence in their homes.

“Economic factors are the most significant predictor of whether a woman experiencing domestic violence remains, escapes or returns to an abusive relationship. Our workplaces assist in providing the economic independence that supports women’s choices,” the report says.

“Furthermore, perpetrators often make use of work resources (such as email and phone) to carry out their abuse. Workplaces can ensure that this is not tolerated.”

It also argues that workplaces cannot afford to ignore violence at home, just because it isn’t always visible.

“Given the prevalence and cost of violence and our ability to make a difference, we are not prepared to dismiss domestic and family violence as a personal matter, outside our interest.

“We believe organisations can play a significant role when they have a robust response – thought through, leader-led, implemented strongly and not left to chance,” it says.