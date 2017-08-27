You know how sometimes people think the burnt pattern on their toast looks like Jesus?

Or when you start seeing human-like faces in everyday objects and it makes your day?

Well, this is a million times better.

Meet Lucy. She’s a nine-month-old pitbull/terrier mix born to a rescued stray in an animal shelter in upstate New York.

But there is something ~~special~~ about Lucy.

You see, when you look closely at her left ear, you can see an image of a face that looks exactly like her.

Yes, Lucy has her very on selfie imprinted into her fur.