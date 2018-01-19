The sobering story behind why a dog died helplessly in a hot car in Perth this week.

On Wednesday, Perth woman Amy Middleton witnessed a sight she says she would not wish upon her worst enemy: the death of a helpless dog.

She was among those who had attempted to save the Bullmastiff, which had been left trapped inside a Holden Astra for nearly two hours in the suburb of Malga, 11km north of the CBD.

A passerby had managed to free the animal from the vehicle, and a vet nurse attempted CPR. But he couldn’t be saved.

“Today we experienced one of the most gut wrenching situations that not even my worst enemy should have to go through,” Middleton wrote on Facebook. “We watched an innocent animal lose its life to no other but a human being’s fault.

“The human that, that dog would have loved the most in this world. Their owner!”

Yesterday, that owner spoke.