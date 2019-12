By MAMAMIA TEAM

We apologise in advance for any blonde-haired people who may be offended by this video or, more specifically, its continuation of the everlasting joke that blondes are not as intelligent as their other-hair-coloured counterparts.

But hey, we have several blondes in the MM office and they still found it hilarious.

Now, we don’t *actually* think the dog in the video is dumb. Just… slightly less co-ordinated than her brunette friend.