This couple came up with an ingenious way of including their doggos in their wedding day.

BOOP.

Okay, this is important.

It’s possibly the most important news you’ll read all day.

You see, when two humans called Gil and Luna decided to get married they wanted to include their furry friends in their big day.

So they decided to pop Einstein, a three-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, and Chimney, a 10-year-old Jack Russell and Pug mix, on top of their wedding cake.

Yep they made tiny lil’ wedding cake toppers in the image of Einstein and Chimney.

It’s possibly the cutest doggy cake-y news you’ll read all week.

dog cake topper
"LOOK AT THEIR TINY FACES." Image: INTOTHESTORY.

And Gil and Luna are not the only newlyweds to embrace this trend. Lots of people are putting their lil' pupperinos on their wedding cakes.

WOOF.

