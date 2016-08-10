I’ve lived much of my life as what I refer to as ‘lash challenged’.

Those of you reading this who are the lucky recipients of eyelashes that naturally sit at a 90 degree angle to your eye and display large gaps in between will know exactly what I’m talking about.

When I think about how I pulled the short end of the stick when it comes to the lash pool, I can’t help but look up at the sky and scream at the gods of genetics, considering I have to get laser almost everywhere else. But that’s a story for another day.

My challenged lashes mean that I have searched high and low, as well as far and wide, for a product that will a) make them grow longer and b) increase their thickness. And hey, I wouldn’t complain if it happened to give me a bit of a natural curl either.

But in my 26 years with these babies perched on my face, I’ve had no such luck. I’ve tried all of the lotions, conditioners, serums and any other form of hocus pocus promising the holy grail of the Bambi lashes to no avail.

Four mascara myths that’ll change the way you put it on. Post continues below.

That is until one day I happened to stumble upon a product called RevitaLash.

I came across it in my Facebook feed and quickly began Googling to find out more about it. My excitement was short lived when I noticed it came with a super expensive price tag. $177 for a 2ml tube and $268 for a 3.5ml tube from Sephora. Sheeeeesh, what was this stuff? Liquid gold?

(Well as it turns out, it’s actually better but we’ll get to that soon enough.)