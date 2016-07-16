We investigate whether petroleum jelly really makes your eyelashes longer.

by Margaux Diaz for Your Zen Life

Raise your hand if you currently have a tub of petroleum jelly lying around your house?

That’s no surprise. Petroleum jelly can be used for absolutely anything — on your lips, on your hair and even on your eyelashes.

You’ve probably heard this age-old beauty tip. I’m sure I did growing up; my mother used to tell me that if I religiously applied petroleum jelly to my lashes every single night then I would end up with longer lashes.

Vaseline 100g retails at $3.99 at Priceline. Image: supplied.

But how true is this trick? Does it really work? Or is it just another beauty myth we should chuck down the drain like the rest of them?

We’ll get to the step-by-step guide on using petroleum jelly for your lashes later, because first I would like to discuss a couple of tips and tricks that will probably aid you.

1. It is best to apply petroleum jelly at night.

Have you even felt petroleum jelly on your skin? Every human being knows how oily it can get. So imagine having that much gunk on your face at around 10 o’clock in the morning; believe me, it’s not a pretty sight.

Also, people believe that it makes their skin look brighter come morning time.

Watch: Napoleon Perdis' Global Makeup Artist shares her "dos" and "don'ts" of applying mascara. (Post continues after video.)