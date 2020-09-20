8 questions we have about CoolSculpting® answered.

I remember when I was being fitted for my wedding dress, and the veteran dressmaker commented on my stomach.

“Oh, it won’t look like that after you have a baby,” she promised me.

More than 12 years later, I can confirm she was right. I’m proud of my baby-tummy, but secretly, sometimes, I wish it was a little firmer.

I love my body, and try my best to exercise and eat healthily to feel good. There’s only so much it can do for me, though.

For some of us, wanting some extra help is a reality. Each to their own, right?

So, when I heard about this thing called CoolSculpting®, I was intrigued; the concept of freezing fat cells with no surgery. Hang on…does it actually require no extra energy exertion apart from my usual regular exercise?

I decided to look into it, and here’s what I’ve learned so far.

So, what is CoolSculpting®?

In short, CoolSculpting is a non-invasive fat-freezing technology that’s designed to reduced superficial and unwanted fat.

Through the process of cryolipolysis, which was developed by Harvard scientists, it freezes the subcutaneous fat cells (fat found underneath the skin) that are usually difficult to shift, even with healthy living.

It’s not a weight-loss procedure, but it is about contouring your body.

Here’s the part I think is so interesting; while the fat cells freeze, the skin and other tissue are spared from injury. Most of the targeted fat cells are damaged beyond repair and die. The body’s natural system removes these dead fat cells over the coming weeks and months post-treatment.

There are no needles or no surgery involved in the CoolSculpting procedure. Perfect for pain-phobes like me. (Yes I had a C-section and am a warrior, but still.)

Who can provide CoolSculpting®?

CoolSculpting has been available globally for many years, and more than eight million treatments have been done as of July 2019 – meaning it’s been tried and tested. In Australia and New Zealand, 185 clinics perform these treatments.

All treatments must be done by certified CoolSculpting technicians. The way it works is that they do an initial consultation, put together a treatment plan and undertake the procedure.

At the initial consultation they work out if it’s right for you, and tailor it to your needs.

Can I get the CoolSculpting® treatment?

The CoolSculpting treatment can be done on most people who have stubborn areas of the body they’d like extra help on, despite living a reasonably healthy lifestyle. If this is something you’re interested in, you can book an appointment with a trained CoolSculpting technician to find out if it’s right for you. In this initial chat, you can also get a better understanding of treatment costs, if it is something you might proceed with.

On that, most CoolSculpting clinics offer package pricing for your tailored treatment, so your sessions can be more affordable.

How does freezing fat cells help in body shaping/body sculpting?

During your treatment session, the CoolSculpting technician precisely marks up the areas to be treated to ensure accurate positioning of the applicators.

Depending on the treatment area, the procedure will take approximately 35 to 75 minutes.

The CoolSculpting treatment decreases the size of the pockets of fat by reducing the number of fat cells in the treated area. The CoolSculpting technicians have intensive training, so they know where to place the applicators to best “sculpt” the body. According to their website, the CoolSculpting treatment has demonstrated fat layer reductions across multiple treatment areas of up to 27 per cent.