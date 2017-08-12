'The one extra step that revolutionised my makeup routine.'

Once upon a time, I was a victim to mascara.

I’d look in the mirror, almost scream at my racoon appearance, and wonder why no one told me I had black mascara smudges sitting underneath my eyes.

Until, one sweet pretty day, I came across one of the many beauty vloggers on YouTube and saw them ‘bake’ – that is, applying an extremely thick coat of setting powder and leaving it for up to 10 minutes before dusting it away – to their whole face.

THEIR WHOLE FACE?! All I could do was watch on in horror as all the wasted powder swirled in the air around them. But then I started listening to what they were saying about ‘baking’ — and how it prevents mascara from smudging.

I started to wonder… Does baking your makeup work?

And, well, let’s just say I wish I listened to the fad a few years ago when it blew up.

I don’t necessarily do it to contour either. I mean, it’s just an added bonus that baking happens to highlight and brighten the important parts of your face.

You only need five simple things to bake, and they are all probably lying in the bottom of your make up bag: concealer that’s a shade lighter than your normal skin tone, translucent loose powder, a big fluffy powder brush, and some type of makeup sponge that you don’t mind getting a copious amount of powder on.